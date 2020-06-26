Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 549 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 179,176 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE AJRD opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

