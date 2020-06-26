Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 1,138 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,854.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.16. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.38 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

