Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 33,481 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.