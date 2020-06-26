Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

