Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NATI stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

