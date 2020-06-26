Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 34,866 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,410 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34,866 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

