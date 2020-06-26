Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Magellan Health worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 237,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.63 per share, for a total transaction of $304,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,335. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.75. Magellan Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

