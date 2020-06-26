Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 420 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.53. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

