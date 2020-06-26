Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $505,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

HOPE opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

