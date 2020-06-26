Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.78% of Lantheus worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $34,610.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,387.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,568.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,653 shares of company stock worth $542,675. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

