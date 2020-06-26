Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $84,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,626 shares of company stock worth $2,236,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

