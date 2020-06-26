Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.