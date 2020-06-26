Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth $459,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $13.52 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

