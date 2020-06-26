Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $47,000 in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $7,476,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $3,444,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $3,413,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

NYSE OVV opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.98. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

