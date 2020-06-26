iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,439 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after buying an additional 111,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $115.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

