iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.