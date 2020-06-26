Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $23,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

