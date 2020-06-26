Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 218 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Joe Allanson sold 116 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $20,697.88.

salesforce.com stock opened at $188.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a PE ratio of 229.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.0% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $1,531,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

