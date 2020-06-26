Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells 1,558 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $157,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,724,443.20.

On Monday, May 18th, Colin Black sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,854,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Colin Black sold 14,150 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $849,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $651,217.00.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $108.34.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at $4,713,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.84.

