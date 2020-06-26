IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $73.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFO. UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,147 shares of company stock worth $42,074,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,683 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

