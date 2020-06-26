Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,238.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,704 shares in the company, valued at $23,890.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 171,227 shares of company stock valued at $949,923 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HT stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

