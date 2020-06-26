HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of HBT Financial worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 810.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 191.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 168.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121,191 shares during the period. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $407,460.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

HBT opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. Analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

