Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,165,889.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 8,434 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $514,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 568,759 shares of company stock valued at $35,945,344 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSHD opened at $73.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 339.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

