Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

