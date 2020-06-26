Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 4,472 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 292,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Apple by 253.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 32,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $4,101,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 16,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average is $297.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

