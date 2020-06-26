Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $23,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 185.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Longbow Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.77.

Shares of CHH opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.37. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

