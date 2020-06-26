Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $23,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 102.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

HMN stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

