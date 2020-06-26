Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,995 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Wintrust Financial worth $23,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. AJO LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,314 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

