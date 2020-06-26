Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Floor & Decor worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,843,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,771,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,005,358 shares of company stock worth $306,245,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.