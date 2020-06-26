Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.77 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,109 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $23,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.