Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.27 Million Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Evertec worth $23,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,236,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 26.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 247,965 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Evertec by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,469,000 after acquiring an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Evertec by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 199,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

