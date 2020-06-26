Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.52 Million Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 988,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Aaron’s worth $22,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,460,000 after buying an additional 334,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of AAN opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

