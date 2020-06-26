Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of American Equity Investment Life worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.75. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.