Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 728,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $24,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,330,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $159.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.