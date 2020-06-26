Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 93,786 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Associated Banc worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 244.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after buying an additional 117,341 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASB. Cfra decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

