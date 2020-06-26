Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $132.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

