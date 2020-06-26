Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of ABM Industries worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,664,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,881,000 after buying an additional 516,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 278,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $8,822,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM opened at $35.73 on Friday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. William Blair upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

