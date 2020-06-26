Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Genworth Financial worth $23,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

GNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

