Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.