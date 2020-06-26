Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,446 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.86. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

