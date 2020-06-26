Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,446 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.86. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $34.43.
About Fluor Co. (NEW)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
