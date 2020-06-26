First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 670.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,145 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,496 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,819,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,086,000 after buying an additional 696,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

