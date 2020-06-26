Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 232,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 126,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

