Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.60% of Exantas Capital worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 559.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 270.63, a current ratio of 270.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Exantas Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 274.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XAN. Raymond James cut Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

