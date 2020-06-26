Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Dril-Quip worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $496,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. G.Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 170.12 and a beta of 1.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

