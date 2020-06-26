Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,705 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $121,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

