Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 32,153 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Boyd Gaming worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 79,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

