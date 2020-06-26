CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of CVR Energy worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,181,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,130,000 after purchasing an additional 134,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.