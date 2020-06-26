Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after acquiring an additional 699,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crane by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra cut their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

CR opened at $55.86 on Friday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

