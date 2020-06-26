Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.