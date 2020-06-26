Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 432.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

